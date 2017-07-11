Civil Servant’s Mansion! See These Photos That Have Left People Talking

These are the photos making rounds on the internet of a mansion left by the late Ministry of health Permanent Secretary John Moyo. The photos were taking by different people who attended the funeral at home. The pictures have raised questions about the late civil servant’s wealth, as some comments asked the investigative wings to take interest in the matter.
i see nothing wrong with this, if he had been consistently saving and building his dream house slowly but steadily, then what do you base your argument on. Go well civil servant RIP, all the hypocrites that attended your funeral were grieving with envy and jealousy.
Eve if you saved it can be determined from your emoluments whether you can afford to construct such a mansion. If you had other sources of money no need to hide unless they were fishy
Reminds me of the Kapoko issue. It was in the same ministry. Actually, Kapoko was under the late’s department. Just saying…procurement shenanigans ☻☹
What is there? How much worth do you think that house is? Mind you he was a PS and therefore with loans one can build that house. Mwachitika bwanji imwe ba UPND?
Ubomba mwiibala alyamwiibala, period.if the ps left a Simple house you would have been saying negative, lets all continue working hader to be succesfull bretheren as though today was our last day.
Its not good to be jouleus you went to the funeral or you went to see what he was doing on earth? People let us learn to give respect to the dead.
Kwena mwebantu mwapapusha so you what the government to come in for what? That ka small house kwena mwaipaya umunenu mulefwa mwipayeno lupwa kwena pakayandafye twaka bane work hard mune.Mwaya mukulosha kashi mwaya mukupenda ifipe fyamunenu kwena mwasebana elo mulindoshi bakusa.Your friend was saving and you busy namaule,bears etc and today you say aleiba makaka iwe.
Imwe bafikala, go to funerals to mourn, not speculation.
What was he before he became PS? Was he a businessman? He was in the PS position for only a few months and so it would be wrong to assume that he helped himself to public funds in that position.
Ize. Mwaba bobwafya mwebantu. Pa kangánda kamo mwatampa ifya kusosa sosa. Ilyo alekuula bonse mwalifye tondolo. Leelo elo musose ati mfyo mfyo. Shatapu and mind your own business! Busy ukutwala utupiya kuli ba prophet, umunenu alekuula. Chilya apwisha ati iyo waleiba. Bamakaka stiopiti mafi yenu.
he was just PS for 6 months only,but before that what was he.its possible.let him RIP.once you bring Kapoko in the picture then its far beyond possible.
There is nothing wrong here. Moving on.
Too bad my class mate at Maiteneke primary school in Chingola.. JOHN MOYO