Seer 1 Pledges K1 Million Towards Rebuilding City Market

Flamboyant clergyman Prophet Andrew CFM has pledged k1 million towards helping to rebuild city market , the clergyman expressed sadness and condemned whoever is behind this evil act of burning the market .

“When news got to me that city market was burnt to ashes I was so disturbed and heartbroken because I looked at the numbers of people who have been affected , zambia is my home , I lived in zambia for many years and on my free days I would go to city market to buy different kinds of goods , the market is very big and many depend on it , that was an evil act and whoever is behind it will surely be punished by God” Seer 1 said .