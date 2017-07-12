Seer 1 Pledges K1 Million Towards Rebuilding City Market

Flamboyant clergyman Prophet Andrew CFM has pledged k1 million towards helping to rebuild city market , the clergyman expressed sadness and condemned whoever is behind this evil act of burning the market .

“When news got to me that city market was burnt to ashes I was so disturbed and heartbroken because I looked at the numbers of people who have been affected , zambia is my home , I lived in zambia for many years and on my free days I would go to city market to buy different kinds of goods , the market is very big and many depend on it , that was an evil act and whoever is behind it will surely be punished by God” Seer 1 said .

“I therefore pledge 1 million kwacha to help rebuild the market , this money may not be sufficient to help everyone but I just thought it could make a small difference , I am urging my fellow Men of God and other churches to also come in board and help our brothers and sisters in this difficult moment ” he further said .

Seer 1 who is now based in Johannesburg South Africa after being deported from zambia says he still loves zambia and it remains his home despite being deported . “I love zambia , I love the Zambian people , zambia is my home and when there is such a big problem it affects me ”

He further stated that he has given a total sum of 1 million kwacha to one of his confidantes who will bring the money to zambia within the course of this week and deliver the pledge on behalf of Prophet Andrew CFM.

4 Responses to "Seer 1 Pledges K1 Million Towards Rebuilding City Market"

  1. Papa   July 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    1 million or 1 thousand please clarify?

  2. sanga lubilo   July 12, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Fuseki blood money !

  3. Dundumwezi   July 12, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Satanic money, keep it please

  4. Dundumwezi   July 12, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Ishamulopa, magician awe kashibefye

