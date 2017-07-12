Women Who Beat Up A Husband ‘Snatcher;’ Woman Appear In Court

TWO Makeni women who beat up a fellow woman Edith Sankeni on allegation that she was a prostitute have pleaded guilty of assault.

Appearing in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court today where they took plea before resident magistrate Ireen Wishimanga, the duo admitted committing the offence.

The allegation is that Mwayana Nyirongo, 30 and her neighbor, a 17-year-old juvenile, on July 18 in Lusaka assaulted Sankeni occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Nyirongo immediately after admitting the charge asked for forgiveness.

“I admit, I beat her up because I was provoked. My husband’s girlfriend followed me at my house so she provoked me, that is why I beat her up. I am not denying and am asking for forgiveness,” Nyirongo

remorsefully said.

And the juvenile also admitted having assaulted Sankeni, explaining that she joined in the beating when the victim was dragged out of the house.

“People were shouting hule! hule! [prostitute], that’s why I joined in the beating and kicked her,” added the juvenile, a grade nine pupil who was scheduled to write mock examinations this month.

Having admitted the charge, magistrate Wishimanga adjourned the case

to July 14 for facts.

In a video that went viral last month, Sankeni was seen being beaten, undressed and dragged by fellow women who were also hurling insults at her.

In the video, women did not only beat and undress their fellow woman but also unleashed a dog on her.

“We are going to kill you today, you prostitute,” one of the women said before other women covered Sankeni’s nakedness with a wrapper and dragged her into the house.