7 Facts About Zambia’s Capital City Lusaka

1. THE FIRST CAR to LUSAKA WAS BROUGHT IN 1917

This motor vehicle was owned by Percy Morton who was a resident of Lusaka. Imagine being the only driver in Lusaka!

2. Lusaka was established as a settlement in 1913.

It was only made the capital in 1935. Prior to this, Livingstone was the capital.

Lusaka was made the capital due to its central location and the fact that the Great East and Great North roads meet up here.

3. MANDA HILL SHOPPING CENTRE IS BUILT ON TOP OF A CEMETERY

Lusaka was the site of a village named after its headman – Lusaka, which, according to history, was located at Manda Hill, near where the Zambia’s National Assembly building now stands and was a burial ground too

4. THE FIRST POST OFFICE WAS BUILT IN 1933 AT THE CORNER OF KATONDO STREET AND FREEDOM WAY

5. LUSAKA WAS DESIGNED FOR 200 000 PEOPLE, TODAY WE HAVE 2 000 000 PEOPLE STAYING IN LUSAKA.

Population boom has been caused by manufacturing industries and rural-urban migration. Lusaka is set to increase its population even further over the next decade making housing planning very important.

6. LUSAKA IS THE SMALLEST PROVINCE IN ZAMBIA

Whilst the city is named Lusaka, the province is also called Lusaka Province. Lusaka Province is 22 000 Square Kilometers whilst Northern province is the biggest province at 77,650 Square kilometers

7. The first market was built in 1928 and was known as LUBURMA.

In the picture is State House in 1936.