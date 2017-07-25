President Lungu Hates Me With A Passion

Expelled Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili claims President Edgar Lungu has always harbored hatred towards him from the time he appointed him Information and Broadcasting Services Minister. He lamented that President Lungu hates him with a passion.

Mr Kambwili has told a media briefing in Lusaka today that this is what has led to his expulsion from the ruling party.

He has complained that President Lungu has unfairly treated him, adding that he never evacuated him out of the country even when he fell ill.

Mr Kambwili says this despite having contributed to President Lungu’s election victory in the 2016 elections.

He states that he helped the president amass enormous votes even in areas where the opposition UPND was gaining ground.

Mr Kambwili says President Lungu has shown his true colors after being given a five year mandate to govern the country.

He says he will challenge his expulsion in the courts because he wants to defend the party of which he is one of the founding members.

He has also declared his readiness to defend his parliamentary seat, adding that he will retain the Roan seat fair and square.

Meanwhile Mr. Kambwili has disclosed that he has on several occasions since last year tried to engage President Lungu in constructive conversation with regards the affairs of the party, but that his efforts have proved futile.

He says people on the ground are not happy with what is happening in the party.

Mr. Kambwili has stated that it is devastating that people who never fought for the PF’s existence have become the most dominant in the party.