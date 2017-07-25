Socialite Iris Kaingu Is Looking For A Personal Assistant And The Following Are The Qualifications

Socialite Iris Kaingu says she needs a Personal Assistant due to her heavy work load and she shared some skills required for this job with her fans. See them below:

***One must be competent and skillful at performing the following duties:

-Social Media management

– Reading, monitoring and responding to email,

– Answering calls and liaising with clients,

– Preparing correspondence,

– Delegating work on my behalf if I’m unavailable

– Diary management,

– Planning and organising meetings,

– Organising travel and preparing complex travel itineraries,

– Attending meetings on my behalf

– Taking action points and writing minutes,

– Preparing papers for meetings,

– Taking dictation,

– Planning and organising events,

– Conducting research,

– Drafting communications on my behalf

– Preparing presentations,

– Managing and reviewing filing and office systems,

– Typing documents,

– Sourcing and ordering stationery

– Managing projects.*****