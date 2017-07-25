Socialite Iris Kaingu Is Looking For A Personal Assistant And The Following Are The Qualifications

Socialite Iris Kaingu says she needs a Personal Assistant due to her heavy work load and she shared some skills required for this job with her fans. See them below:
***One must be competent and skillful at performing the following duties:
-Social Media management
– Reading, monitoring and responding to email,
– Answering calls and liaising with clients,
– Preparing correspondence,
– Delegating work on my behalf if I’m unavailable
– Diary management,
– Planning and organising meetings,
– Organising travel and preparing complex travel itineraries,
– Attending meetings on my behalf
– Taking action points and writing minutes,
– Preparing papers for meetings,
– Taking dictation,
– Planning and organising events,
– Conducting research,
– Drafting communications on my behalf
– Preparing presentations,
– Managing and reviewing filing and office systems,
– Typing documents,
– Sourcing and ordering stationery
– Managing projects.*****
If you think you meet these qualifications, kindly contact Iris Kaingu to grab this job offer before someone else does.
call me: 0965110141
Agent of satan!