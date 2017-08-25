ZICTA Returns Saviour Chishimba’s Phones

Zambia Information and Communication  Technology Authority(ZICTA) has finally returned  the phones  confisticated from United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviuor Chishimba when he was arrested for defaming President Edgar Lungu.

 

Dr Chishimba confirmed the development at the Whats App group dubbed ‘UPP Press Room.’

“Good afternoon members of the press.

My lawyer managed to retrieve my phones.  Thank you all for being  gallantry in reporting,” he posted.

This was after persistence queries by Journalists on Dr Chishimba’s silence.

The UPP leader who has waged war against  both ex and serving government officials in the infamous bring back our money campaign was arrested at the Diamond TV premises upon being invited to give a pre-recorded interview.

He was later taken to Woodland Police Station before his gadgets were grabbed from him by the police who later  took them  to  ZICTA for investigations.

He spent over a week at Woodlands Police Station until the police dropped his case without taking him to court.

Dr Chishimba accused the Diamond TV Journalist Costa Mwansa of setting him up   to the plain clothed policemen when he accepted a TV interview.

Mwansa is yet to confirm or deny Dr Chishimba’s allegations.

