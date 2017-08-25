Crowd ‘Snubs’ Dr Chilufya…As they refuse to take HIV tests

Health Minister Chilufya caused jeers when he jokingly told the gathering that was attending the donation of mosquito nets by Toyota Zambia at Ndeke House(Ministry of Health) to proceed to the booth to take HIV mandatory tests before having the prepared snacks.

Meanwhile, Journalists have asked Dr Chilufya not to be moving with a horde of Patriotic Front(PF) cadres as they dominate the events and make scribes work very difficult.

Dr Chilufya told the gathering to take the HIV tests before having the snacks as the crowd jeered and said said that they would rather take the test on their own accord while as others bursted into laughter.

As the Master of Ceremony informed the meeting that snacks were ready, Dr Chilufya said: “We have an HIV test booth here at Ndeke House. So please before you have your snacks ensure that you take the HIV test.”

In response the crowd said: ” Awe not ukutupatikisha ukupimisha. Fyebambi tatwakose kwilyashilyo(don’t force as to take the HIV test. Some of us are not strong when it comes to taking HIV tests),” some participants said as others went into wide laughter.

And Dr Chilufya said it is imperative that Toyata Zambia has partnered with the ministry in combating malaria.

He said the disease remains the major killer in Africa.

Meanwhile, Journalists expressed concern at the presence of PF cadres at the event.

They said Dr Chilufya who is known to be sober and dignified individual is being tainted by cadres who block him from getting side interviews at the public events.

They said Dr Chitalu has joined his Home Affairs colleague Steven Kampyongo who whenever he is addressing a public meeting is in a company of cadres.

He wondered what value cadres bring to such important meetings.

“The presence of PF thugs at the event intimidated us. We were not able to interact freely with the minister because he was mobbed by his cadres. I don’t think cadres should be entertained during such functions,” said a veteran Journalist who refused to be named.