PF Dismisses A Story That Govt Will Be Paying Prisoners

The Patriotic Front(PF) have strongly dismissed as malicious the story attributed to Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo that Government intends to put prisoners on payroll.

Kampyongo has been quoted by on-line publications as having said that prisoners will be paid K1500 per month by the PF regime.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the story is false and aimed at tarnishing the image of the governing party.

“The story alleging that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said prisoners would be put on Government payroll to the tune of K1500 is false, malicious and cheap propaganda,” he said.

Chanda said:” Unfortunately these are the levels to which some of our confused brothers and sisters have gotten to.

At no time has the Minister of Home Affairs made such remarks.”