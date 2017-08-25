Shimunza Regrets Police Move To Block HH Prayers

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) founding president Daniel Mvula Shimunza is saddened that Pastor Kangwa Chileshe was blocked by the Zambia Police Service from conducting thanks giving prayers following the release of United Party for National(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

“It is sad that in a Christian Nation, with Constitutional Freedoms of Worship, such an event was curtailed. Prayers must not have boundaries only for the ruling party. Even the opposition need prayers,” Shimunza said.

He accused the Ministry of Religious Affairs of being partisan.

“That is why they cannot intervene in the matter involving pastor Chileshe following his unfortunate incidence at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where he was organizing the thanks giving prayers after the release HH,” the opposition leader said.

He said If the Ministry of Religious. Affairs will remain a PF tool to curtail the Constitutional Freedoms of Worship in a Christian Nation, then it risks being a political tool and becoming irrelevant.

“We advise the Ministry and Police to allow the Prayers to be held in the interest of public peace, and reconciliation. Let them be given permission even if a permit was not sort for in the interest of peace and unity in the nation. Our prayer for Zambia is to be a godly nation while obeying the law,” Shimunza said.

He added: “We ask the Minister of Religious Affairs to show cause why she should not be cited in the history of the Zambian Church as being biased towards the PF and in breach of Constitutional rights of Citizens to Worship freely in a church? We advise the Minister to be seen as magnanimous enough in this matter above partisanship,” Shimunza said.