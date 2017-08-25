ZOCS Praises Chiefs For Supporting Girl Education

Zambia Open Community Schools (ZOCS) Programme and Advocacy Manager Cleopatra Muma has commended Zambian Chiefs for their active participation in championing Girl-Child education in their chiefdoms.

Mrs. Muma disclosed that Chief Singani of the Southern Province has set up measures aimed at promoting Girl-Child education in his chiefdom.

“If you visit Chief Singani, you will see how households have been sensitized and those that have married out young girls are being punished to serve as examples to would be offenders on infringing on the rights of the girl child”, she said .

Mrs Muma said ZOCS anticipates a future where all children in the country will attain education whether under privileged or disabled because the development of the country is dependent on citizens from all walks of life.

She was speaking this in an interview at the sideline of the Forum for African

Women Educationalists(FAWE) African Conference for Girls Education at the Intercontinental Hotel.