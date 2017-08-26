Chimanja Ward Is Ours-UPND

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chimanja ward by-election Campaign Manager Nkumbula Hamasukolo says the party cannot afford to lose the seat situated close to the capital city Lusaka.

Hamusokola said despite facing intimidations from Patriotic Front(PF) thugs who have dominated the area, UPND will win the by-election scheduled for September 16th.

He said the party candidate Nicolas Katampi is tough tested and very popular among the grassroots in Chimanja ward.

Hamusokola said the PF cannot win the Chimanja seat which is in Chilanga Constituency, a UPND stronghold.

” We are scooping the seat my dear. The PF know they are losing the elections that is a reason they have resorted to violence and intimidation,” he complained.

PF sources have disclosed that the ruling party wants to win the Chimanja seat by all means, even if they know they have no support on the ground.

The source said the PF leadership including party president Edgar Lungu are having sleepless nights over the Chimanja Ward because it is very near Lusaka, which is predominantly PF stronghold and secondly, the seat is in a Constituency whose MP, Keith Mukuta is facing murder charges and party president Hakainde Hichilema is still recuperating after spending over 125 days in prison.

” I tell you there is a lot of panic in our camp over this ka small seat. I understand the all PF machinery will move in Chimanja. Eagle One may also be heading there in the coming week or two,” the impeccable source said.

And Hamusokola disclosed that PF cadres on Thursday attacked the UPND candidate and caused boldly harm.

He said the governing party has transported cadres from different parts of the country to cause confusions in Chimanja ward.

“We were having lunch at the campaign center only to see PF thugs armed with machete and pangas. They roughed-up our supporters and injured our candidate. But whatever happens, we are winning the by-election,” Hamusokola said.