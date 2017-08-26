President Lungu Is Not A Dictator, Insists Mulemwa

Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the most Democratic President this country has ever seen, says Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuky Mulemwa.

Reacting to critics who have labelled President Lungu a dictator, following his move to declare Mandatory Testing, Counseling and Treatment for HIV, Mulemwa said those criticizing the President’s noble move are being unfair to themselves.

He said there is nothing dictatorship about mandatory testing for HIV, as the President acknowledges the importance of preserving lives.

“Well, I don’t understand what the mentality of some Zambians is. The issue of getting tested, to know your status and save your own life. How does that make someone a dictator. He(President Lungu) just wants the citizenry to enjoy healthy lives. Would you say it is dictatorship for the government to tell children to go to school so that they get educated become journalists, doctors, teachers, etc?” he said.

The celebrated musician turned civic leader said it becomes dangerous for some section of society to politicize health matters.

“We are talking about life and death here.Let us not politicise things. These politicians and so called human Rights activists accusing the President of this and that have nothing to say. This is life and death. We cannot allow people to die while we are watching. It is like a policeman telling you to wear a seat belt or else you will die in case of an accident. Would you say that policeman is a dictator? No, they are trying to save your life,” he said.

When reminded that President Lungu is seen as a dictator because of his leadership style that is not inclusive, Mulemwa retorted: ” President Lungu is not a dictator. If anything, he is a true democratic leader. The President is running an all-inclusive government, anchored on the rule of law and democratic tenets. President Lungu consults on every decision he makes. The best example is when there was a decision on whether or not Zambia should remain in the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

He urged Zambians not to listen to what he termed finished politician who criticize President Lungu’s leadership for no apparent reason.

“We found criticism that President Lungu is a dictator baseless and unfounded. We appeal to the citizens to ignore this criticism because some of it is coming from people who are bitter, those who were in government before and failed to contribute anything. Now they are accusing the government of being corrupt and tyrannical. That is not fair,” he said.

Mulemwa said President Lungu has extended his generosity to the opposition to work with him but they have chosen to take a back seat, while criticizing the good decisions the PF government is making.