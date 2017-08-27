There Is Nothing Fishy About Prisoners Voting, Says Mulongoti

Mike Mulongoti says there is nothing fishy about prisoners voting in future general elections.

While acknowledging that everyone is a potential prisoner, the People Party president said those serving jail terms are like any other citizens who should be given an opportunity to participate in the politics of their country.

Mulongoti said not everyone who is in prison is a criminal as some are wrongly there.

According to the former Works and Supply Minister, there are many criminals looming the streets but participate in voting.

“Well, I don’t think that will be harmful. They(prisoners) are citizens. The fact that they have made mistakes does not mean they cease to be citizens. There rights and liberty have just been taken away from them. So, with a transparent mechanism, they should be allowed to vote. It is a good idea,” Mulongoti said.

Asked to confirm concerns raised by the Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD) that the ruling party may take advantage of the situation and rig the elections, he parried aside such fears

He said prisoners are confined in one place, so it is easy for independent monitors to monitor them.

“With the independent Electoral Commission and you have monitoring mechanisms which are effective, the prisoners can be monitored. They are not many. After all, they are confined in one place. So if you have monitors in every prison, there is no harm. It is even more difficult to monitor people who are scattered outside than those in correctional prison,” Mulongoti said.

The Constitutional Court ruled that prisoners will be allowed to vote going forward.