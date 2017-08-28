Canisius Speaks Out On Routine HIV Testing

Canisius Banda is pleased with Government’s new approach in the fight against AIDS, following the declaration of Mandatory Testing Counseling and Treatment for HIV.

President Lungu recently announced that Voluntary Counseling and Testing(VCT) has been scrapped off, the move that has been received with a pinch of salt by some section of society.

But Dr Banda said with the new approach, most lives will be saved and transmission rate will fall

“Zambia has a high prevalence rate of HIV infection.

The national response to this infection has been a resounding success so far.

It remains exemplary the worldover and requires not only commendation but the support of everyone,” Dr Banda said.

He said in order that the government further helps citizens to secure their health, the ‘Testing and Treat’ approach has now been introduced.

“What this means is that access to treatment for HIV infection will now be enhanced because now there is no need for viral load and CD4 cell count testing before starting therapy.

In many instances, these tests, being costly and not widely available, were barriers to accessing care and treatment,” The past immediate opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) vice president for politics said.

…And to facilitate this important intervention, hospitals will continue with the routine testing of patients for HIV,” the public health specialist said.

He said importantly, what ought to borne in mind, by both health practitioners and patients, is that the patient will always retain the authority to opt out, which authority is in keeping with a patients rights.

“Drawing of blood or collection of any specimen from anyone by health practitioners must never be done surreptitiously and tests must never be conducted on false pretences.

The basis of a successful interaction between a practitioner and a patient is mutual respect, honesty and openness.

When a patient’s consent is ignored or done away with under the guise of saving him we introduce abuse, brutality and malpractice in medicine.

The authority for anyone’s health must always remain with the individual.

The authority to say no by anyone to anything is significant expression of human freedom which must be protected and always respected,” he said

Dr Banda said nonetheless, it is hoped that the effort of the government to save lives will receive the full support of the citizens for whom it is meant.