Chipolopolo Players Not Paid For COSAFA, CHAN Games

Chipolopolo players are still owed bonuses from their 2017 COSAFA Cup tournament outing including two CHAN qualifying matches.

A FAZ official told News Diggers! that the players are still owed bonus for the home and away first round qualifier against Swaziland on July 12 away and July 22 at that Chipolopolo won 7-0

on aggregate.

“Yes it’s true but we have not paid dues for the CHAN home and away game against Bafana Bafana in August,” said the official.

And one of the Chipolopolo players confirmed the development.

“We have been told that all our outstanding bonuses from the team’s participation in the 2017 COSAFA Cup will be drawn from the prize money that has yet to come from COSAFA,” he said.

Zambia lost 3-1 to Zimbabwe in the COSAFA Cup final played on July 9 in Rustenburg.