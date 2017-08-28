Fwayo Not In Wada’s Plan, Ruled Out Algeria Ties

Lusaka Dynamos midfielder Fwayo Tembo will not be part of the Zambia national team squad which will face Algeria this weekend for Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The much traveled 28 year old midfielder won’t be part of the Chipolopolo Boys morning training session on Monday at Vodafone Woodlands Stadium.

“Yes I can confirm that he didn’t join camp last night,” a ZamFoot Crew insider from Chipolopolo camp revealed on Sunday night.

The local players were all scheduled to join camp by 18h00 on Sunday.

“Fwayo is simply not ready. Usually international (national team) coaches call players in advance prior to official announcement of the squad list but Mr Nyirenda doesn’t bother to check with the players first.

“Had he spoken with Fwayo, he should have known that the player wasn’t ready to report for camp. It’s unnecessary pressure and embarrassment.

Meanwhile Fwayo is expected to feature in the Lusaka derby as Zanaco and Lusaka Dynamos face off at Sunset Stadium in a rescheduled league game on Wednesday.

Zamfoot