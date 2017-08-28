Gawa Invites HH to Kulamba

Paramount chief Gawa Undi of the Chewa people of Zambia’s Eastern Province, Malawi and Mozambique, has invited UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to attend the 2017 traditional ceremony.

Confirming the invitation in an interview, UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma said Hichilema had received the official invitation, but declined to confirm if and when the opposition leader would travel.

“He has been officially invited but we can not yet confirm his attendance because it becomes difficult when the PF starts to put conditions to the Royal Highness’ invitation. HH is being invited by nearly every traditional ceremony, and he is a free citizen to attend, so is Chishimba Kambwili or any other citizen,” said Kakoma.

“There attendance at any traditional ceremony is not aimed at causing confusion but just to appreciate other cultures. So we don’t understand the PF worry and why they are panicking. If HH is applauded and they are booed, it’s because of their own governance and conduct. For our President, attending the traditional ceremony would be a way of relaxing. He can enjoy some form of tourism, but we need to look at security concerns also because this government doesn’t seem to be comfortable being with HH at same function.”