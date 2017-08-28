Tayali Granted Permit To Demonstrate Against Kanganja

In an unbelievable circumstance, the hostile Zambia Police Service has granted Equity Economic Party(EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali a permit to demonstrate against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja over his perceived incompetence.

Bad blood between Kanganja and Tayali ensued when the latter, accused the former of putting the life of President Edgar Lungu in danger during the Kuomboka car race saga.

Tayali was thrown in police cells after publishing the allegations on his Facebook page.

He said Kanganja is incompetent and does not deserve the position of Inspector General of Police.

In the Magistrate Court, Tayali was viciously defended by United Party for National Development(UPND) Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyers.

In cross examination by the defence lawyer Keith Mweemba, Kanganja admitted being ordered by PF cadres to arrest and charge Hichilema for treason.

Tayali was later released on a nolle prosequi.

However, the former Zambian Voice Executive Director was left teething, saying he would have liked the case to end in absolute acquittal.

He vowed to continue calling the Inspector General of Police naive and incompetent, so that he could go back to court and finish up with Kanganja.

True to his words, Tayali applied for a permit to demonstrate against Kanganja and to his surprise, the police did not hesitate to give him a go ahead.

“I don’t think this has ever happened. from my knowledge, the Police have granted us a permission to stage a lone peaceful walk from Freedom Statue to Police Force Headquarters where I will hand a petition on a number of issues.

The walk will start at 10:00hrs to about 11:00hrs when I will be handing in the petition to the office of Inspector General of Police,” Tayali said.

“As EEP, we are very grateful to the Police for allowing us to stage this protest. We hope this is a sign of change in the Police,” he added.