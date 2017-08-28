Translate 7NDP In Local Language, Says Kakoma

Economic growth, poverty reduction and job creation remain key goals of economic policy for Zambia.

Policy and monitoring research (PMRC) executive director Ms. Bernadette Deka commended government’s progress in clearly laying out the development course of the country towards Vision 2030 to achieve aspirations of being a developed middle-income country.

Speaking in an interview, Media Network for Child Rights(MNCR) assistant programs officer Beatrice Kakoma said the 7th National development plan (7NDP) provides an overarching policy framework to bring greater coherence to the work of government.

Kakoma said Ministerial coordination and harmonization will be key to ensure successful implementation of the plan.

While admitting that most Zambians are still illiterates, Ms Kakoma said government needs the 7NDP to be unpackaged in different languages so that the public can understand.

She said it is important to note that Zambia has people who live in a marginalized group that also need to understand the contents in the 7th national development plan(7NDP).

Ms Kakoma urged government to segment the 7NDP to promote wide understanding, Continuous funding for the 7NDP programmes and projects rollout of all forms of decentralization.

George phirl a junior reporter of MNCR echoed Ms Kakoma’s voice, saying that government should consider how children will fully comprehend content of the 7NDP.

Phirl said children are the future of the country who should be given chance to participate in national affairs.

He urged all relevant authorities to give children a platform for them to speak out on the challenges they face as young people.

The President of Zambia Edgar Lungu launched the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) on 21st June 2017 for a period of 5 year starting from 2017- 2021.

The 7NDP is aimed at attaining the long-term objectives outlined in the Vision 2030 of becoming a “prosperous middle-income country by 2030”.