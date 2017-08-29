2017 Barclays Cup Winner K350 000

2017 Barclays Cup winner to pocket K350, 000

The 2017 Barclays Cup winner will walk away with a whooping K350, 000 from K300, 000 rewarded last year, Barclays Bank has announced.

Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director, Mizinga Melu said during the unveiling of K2.3 million sponsorship of the 2017 Barclays Cup, that the Barclays Cup was in line with the Bank’s Shared Growth Citizenship agenda whose core objective was to make a difference in the communities in which the Bank operates.

Ms Melu said her Bank had continued to support the game of football because it realizes the key role that football plays in uniting the country as seen in the unity that the country has continued to exhibit during football matches.

“We have increased the prize money for the 2017 Barclays Bank cup with the competition winners set to walk away with K350, 000 up from K300, 000 last year and the runners up taking home K180, 000 from the K150, 000 staked last year. The Man-of-the-Match for each of the 9 games will receive K5,000 each whilst the Coach and Player of the tournament will walk away with K15,000 respectively, ” she said.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President, Andrew Kamanga says many corporating partners should rise up to the occasion and emulate Barclays Bank’s gesture of fostering the development of football in the country.

And Youth and Sport Minister, Moses Mawere reiterated the need for footballers in the country to cultivate a habit of saving so that they may have financial security when they retire from the active game.

“Football is a career like any other careers, hence when people are playing football, they should learn to save money, unlike the situation where people leave football and start frequenting my ministry that they need to be compensated for doing the country proud, ” Mr Mawere said.

This year’s tournament will feature the top six teams in the Super Division at the half way stage of the League and the top teams in each of four Division One zones.

The Teams which will participate in this year’s tournament which will be a double header and runs from 7th October to 27th October, 2017 are: Zesco United (Cup Holders), Zanaco Football Club, Napsa Stars, Green Buffaloes, Lusaka Dynamos, Kitwe United, Kabwe Youth Academy, National Assembly and New Monze Swallows Football Club.