Army Vehicle Runs Over Police Officer

A KITWE traffic police officer died on the spot yesterday after being run over by a Zambia Army vehicle.

And a 10-month-old baby of Garnetone township has been electrocuted after it touched a cable plugged to the laptop which was being charged.

Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga said in an interview that the officer, only identified as constable Kangumu, was run over by a Zambia Army vehicle around 05:00 hours in Kamfinsa.

“We had a fatal road traffic accident in Kamfinsa, where an officer was run over by a vehicle belonging to the Zambia Army,” she said.

And Mrs Katanga said John Chisala of Garnetone was electrocuted on Sunday around 13:00 hours.