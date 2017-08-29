Feeling Top Star Pressure, Dstv Reduces Subscription Fees

Pay television fanatics may have been given a breather by MultiChoice Zambia that has announced price reductions.

According to the announced cuts that will take effect on September 1, 2017

DStv Premium account holders will pay K790 while the DStv Compact Plus will now be priced at K450 with the DStv Compact going for K300.

The rest of the new package has DStv Family at K200 with DStv Access fetching a K100.

“We recognize that our customers are living in changing economic times and want to reward them for their ongoing loyalty and support by providing them with the best local and international content” stated MultiChoice Zambia Acting Managing Director Ngoza Matakala.