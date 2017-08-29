Kanganja Refuses To See Half Naked Tayali

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has refused to see half-naked Chilufya Tayali at the Force Head Quarters.

Tayali had matched from the Freedom Statue to the Force Headquarters in an effort to present a petition to the Inspector General of Police for his professional misconduct.

The outspoken NGO leader turned politician attracted scores of on-lookers that included motorists and passersby who wanted to catch of glimpse on his placard.

The placards read: police stop trampling on our rights!

Unlawful arrests

Unlawful dententions

Unlawful PoA application.

Unlawful police road blocks

As he reached the Police Headquarters he was told to register. Upon registration, a policeman by the name of Mbita Mpanzi told Tayali that the IG is a very senior official who cannot be seen by half naked people.

“Sir, can you go back and dress properly if you want to see the IG,” Mphanzi said.

One of the journalists assisted Tayali with his jacket.

But Mphanzi said: ” No, that is not your jacket go and dress your own clothes if you want to see the IG.”

Tayali told Mphanzi that it is unfortunate that Kanganja only accommodates well dressed citizens.

Tayali had trouble to board a taxi to take him home so that he could get dressed for the meeting with the Inspector General of Police.

All the taxi drivers told him that they risk being in bad books with the police if they carried him.

However, Tayali managed to get on a bus after a long struggle.

Details coming!!!