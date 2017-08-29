Lusambo: Kambwili Is A Lumpen, Cant Be Messiah For Miners

I have been made aware of some of the sentiments issued by Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili on a Prime TV programme on Monday, August 28th, 2017.

The desire by Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili to position himself as the voice of the Zambian miners and the poor is laughable.

I am convinced that Hon. Kambwili is not the best person to champion the cause of the miners because he has lamentably failed to protect their interests even when he had a chance to do so not so long ago.

By going around the country and condemning the government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Hon. Kambwili is merely confirming what some of us have always thought of the man-a desperate man who wants to continue eating with both hands.

Not so long ago, Hon. Kambwili sat in a very privileged position in our government and his miserable performance is still very clear in our people’s minds.

Apart from forcibly grabbing all the lucrative supply contracts from the mines to his personal companies, Hon. Kambwili failed to protect the same people who now wishes to speak for.

When Hon. Kambwili used to go to London in the morning to drink tea and coming back to Zambia in the evening, the interests of the miners in Luanshya were still under represented.

As government, we have made our position clear on the situation at Mopani and it is therefore disingenuous for anyone especially Hon. Kambwili to wish to make cheap political capital out of that situation.

The Mopani situation is solvable and the Copperbelt Province remains intact and the government is firmly on top of things.

The Copperbelt Province is a strategically important region and will never be disturbed by lumpens and visionless people like Hon. Kambwili.

Hon. Kambwili also made some unfortunate comments about President Lungu’s recent local and international trips. Again, this confirms that Hon. Kambwili has resorted to barking endlessly like a rabid dog.

Now let me send some brotherly advice to Hon. Kambwili. He should forthwith desist from attacking President Lungu because he cannot be compared to the leadership qualities that President Lungu possess.

It is sad that Hon. Kambwili conveniently wants to cheat himself that Zambians have forgotten how hopeless he was when he served as a Cabinet Minister. He somehow wants to liken himself and his brand of politics to that of late President Michael Sata who genuinely wanted to serve the poor. I wish to tell Hon. Kambwili that he will never anything close to President Sata. It is infact a travesty to have political dramatists like Hon. Kambwili wanting to distort President Sata’s legacy by making false comparisons.

I say this because this is exactly Hon. Kambwili is-a political dramatist who should never be taken seriously by any Zambian. Zambia can only have one ignorant Kambwili and one intelligent Sata. Zambia will only have one Die Hard and plenty copy cats. In politics world over, replicas have never succeeded.

For me and millions of other Zambians, I have resolved that whoever touches President Lungu, touches me. It is therefore important that Hon. Kambwili should start behaving himself and start behaving his age and body size.

On the issue of foreign trips, Hon. Kambwili served as Foreign Affairs Minister and it is therefore unfortunate that he can make such useless and misleading comments about President Lungu’s trips because he fully understands that Zambia has now started reaping benefits from these trips undertaken by President Lungu.

In conclusion, if Hon. Kambwili is truly an old member of the Patriotic Front as he claims then he should know that the party functions like a club and sets its own rules of operations. And like in every club, the Coach has powers to change formations to maintain a winning streak.

To the Zambians, the consolation is that this is not the first time the nation has had political dramatists on the political scene.

Most keen followers of Zambian politicians still do remember late Chama Chakomboka (MHSRIP) and Hon. Kambwili is not far off.

Hon. Kambwili should know that running government is nothing close to naming a beautiful stadium as the Gabon Disaster National Memorial Heroes Acre Stadium. How does one even start taking seriously whole big bodied man who comes up with an endless name for a Stadium.

Hon. Kambwili is a man who thinks in reverse and does not deserve to be taken seriously and Zambians especially the miners on the Copperbelt should ignore him completely.

Hon. Bowman Lusambo

Copperbelt Province Minister