Nigerian Court Seizes $21m From Ex-Oil Minister

A court in Nigeria has seized $21m (£16m) from bank accounts linked to former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, who is being pursued by the national anti-corruption agency, the AFP news agency and Premium Times reports.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), argued that the money in the bank accounts had been laundered with the help of oil officials, AFP adds.

The ruling comes after a judge ordered the seizure of property worth $22m linked to Ms Alison-Madueke.

She was Nigeria’s oil minister from 2010 to 2015 and has been the subject of an international anti-corruption investigation.

Ms Alison-Madueke has previously denied involvement in corruption.