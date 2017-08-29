Shimunza Calls For Fresh Brains In Politics

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) contends that the way forward for Zambia is not re-cycling the same people in government, and expecting different results.

“Zambia needs a new vision, and ideological politics. We must replace confrontational politics to consensual politics of inclusiveness. In the last 53 years, Zambia has tried to copy and paste policies of the west, and other African nations that we hear are doing fine, to try and develop our nation. All these efforts of crisis management have fallen on fallow ground. Copy and paste policies will not work, just like re-cycled political hoppers from one party to another for their convenience will not work. Reshuffling the same old people without new ideas, will not work,” MNT founding president Daniel Mvula Shimunza said.

He said some political parties have anointed sole candidates for 2021 and anyone threatening their place is thrown out of their party.

He said Zambia needs fresh brains, ideas, and transformative-in-ward capacity building policies.

“We have all seen the arrogance, impunity, false humility, violence, nepotism, witchcraft, self-preservation, corruption, and deception of dominant big political parties,” Shimunza said

He said such political parties have failed the nation as seen from the divisive tensions currently evidenced after elections.

“Those who were in UNIP went into MMD. Those in MMD are now in PF, fully running the governance of the nation. Those ejected in PF, are now courting and pandering to UPND. Are these leaders going to contribute to Zambia’s development, if they have failed to do it in the last five decades? Somehow, we keep re-cycling the same people in Political offices expecting to see change. Every time our expectations are deferred and stretched to the future. We have remained a perpetual potential,” Shimunza said.

He said the 2021 elections will not be about eligibility, but competence, maturity and visionary leadership.

“Should we vote again for the same political hoppers? Transformation can only be advanced by those who are reformed themselves. We as nation will remain deformed, if we continue to conform to the same leaders. Can the same people who have learnt to be corrupt, and enrich themselves, all of a sudden transform themselves as Angels? They have mastered the art of doing things that make people vote and deceptively hide their true self-fish agenda,” Shimunza said