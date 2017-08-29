Tayali Hands In His Petition To The Police

After successfully handing over the petition, calling for the removal of the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja, formally dressed, Economic and Equity Party(EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali vowed to continue cleansing the public service so that it delivers to the people’s expectation.

Tayali said the police should not take his demands lightly.

“This is not a publicity stunt but he means business,” he said

Tayali said his next target is Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima who has not responded to his complaint letter for five months following poor delivery of the judiciary.

Tayali said he will not be alone when picketing the Chief Justice.