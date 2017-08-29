Young Kitwe Businessman Builds Muilt-Million Kwacha Church For His Congregation

Oscar Kaluba, a prominent Kitwe businessman who recently made headlines after he lost his son and wife left critically injured after a road accident has built a multi million kwacha mega for his congregation in church in river side. Zambian local rapper Marky 2 has also praised him for taking a bold decision to pay back to the local community. Few years ago Oscar had almost nothing. But has risen from rags to riches and now changes super-cars like shirts.

Earlier this year his wife was involved in a terrible accident that left her hospitalized. The accident occurred during her attempt to rush her son to the hospital after he drowned in a swimming pool at their home. He then reportedly died at the scene. See the photo of the mega church he is financing to construct below:

