Criminals Kill Guard At Lstone Winners Chapel Church

UNKNOWN criminals have killed a guard at the Winners Chapel Church in Livingstone.

Southern Province police commissioner Bonny Kapeso said five unknown criminals armed with iron bars and a machete attacked Timothy Kunda aged between 45 and 50, and his workmate Mathias Sinyangwe around midnight yesterday.

“We have a report on aggravated robbery/ murder involving two guards at Livingstone’s Winners Chapel along Kombe Drive in which two guards from Treasure Care Security company in Livingstone namely Mathias Sinyangwe aged 22 of house No DNB 231 Dambwa North and Timothy Kunda [the deceased] of Linda Compound who were attacked by five unknown criminals armed with iron bars and a machete. The thieves later broke the offices at the church and went away with one Dell laptop, hard drive and three cordless microphones all valued at K5,000,” Kapeso said.

He added that the two guards were beaten and sustained multiple cuts on their heads.

“The guards were taken to Livingstone Central Hospital but unfortunately Kunda died a few minutes later.,” said Kapeso.