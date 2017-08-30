Current Economic Status Is Cosmetic- MNT

The current economic status is cosmetic and does not represent what is on the ground, says Movement for National Transformation(MNT) Mobilization Chairperson Sean Muselela.

Muselela described the drop in inflation to a single digit, reduced prices of commodities and the good performance of the kwacha against international currencies as cosmetic economic solutions.

“The Central bank is limited in the circulation of the local currency hence creating an artificial deficit for the local currency and putting people that have been holding on to the much needed Forex in panic. These people have resorted to change there foreign currencies to kwacha for fear of losing money due to drop in Forex rates,” he said

He added: “Do not be happy that the prices of commodities have dropped. It is the number of people able to buy that as fallen. Capital flight is at its highest , even among senior government officials who are buying property and saving money in offshore accounts. Excessive and planned spending on irrelevant projects and short term projects as been high which as depleted our reserves. In short, the economy is not where it is suppose to be due to poor and untimely planning.”

He said MNT does not what to inherit problems, therefore it is ready to help Government through advice in policy implementation.

“We don’t wish the government to fail to take advantage but we want them to perform to people’s expectations,” he said, ” We want to find a healthy economy when we take over.”

He complained that the political tension the country has been experiencing after the disputed 2016 elections has adversary affected the performance of the economy.

He said the uncertainities that arose after the elections scared away a number of investors and the possibility that money is being shipped out of the country is very high.