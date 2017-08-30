Masala Market In Ndola Burnt

Masala Kapalala Market in Masala Township has been burnt, Tumfweko understands

Masala Kapalala Market in Masala Township Skyways Ward in Kabushi Constituency has been burnt to ashes destroying merchandise belonging to hundreds of Marketeers who depend on this market for their livelihoods.

Information gathered so far indicate that the fire started around 01:00 Hours. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified and the fire since been put out by a brave team of fire fighters with the help of the local people.