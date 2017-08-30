Priscilla Isaacs Dumps ECZ

Priscilla Isaacs. the woman who presided over the disputed 2016 elections has parted company with the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ).

United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema and his long time political foe Edith Nawakwi of Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD) had called for the resignation of the former ECZ Director for allegedly presiding over the most fraudulent elections in the history of Zambia.

The duo contended in their demand that Isaacs failed to probe electoral fraud and allowed election results to be announced without a Gen 12 form.

Maybe such is pressure that has prompted her a year later not to renew her contract.

The aftermath of the 2016 General Elections has seen the exodus of prominent employees of ECZ.

According to ECZ spokesman Raphael Phiri, the commission has with immediate effect appointed Director of Operation Chomba chella as Acting Chief Electoral Officer.

“… This comes to effect due to non renew of contract by the current Chief Electoral Commissioner Ms. Priscilla Isaac.

Ms Isaac’s contract ends tomorrow 31st August 2017 and today 30th was her last working day.

Ms. Isaac has worked for the electoral commission for 17 years of which she was once public Relations Officer then elevated to deputy Director of Elections and voter Education.

Mr. Phirl said the commission wishes Isaacs the best in her future endeavors despite the option of not renewing her contract with the commission.