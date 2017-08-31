Charly Musonda Withdraws From Belgian U21, Considers Chipolopolo

Great surprise at the Belgian U21: Charly Musonda Junior was in the selection of coach Johan Walem, but did not show up. He has withdrawn from Belgium under 21 or decline the call to such duties and no one obviously knows why. But Tumfweko understands that the son to legendary Zambian midfield maestro Charles Musonda is set on representing Zambia at the senior level.

“C. Musonda is not in the U21 and has informed us that he is not” the Belgian Football Association showed Tuesday via Twitter. They will contact Chelsea for a statement.

The young striker certainly not struggling with an injury, but withdrew himself. Maybe to decorate another transfer (loan) The U21 will, in any case, have to play its EK qualifying league against Turkey on September 5th.

However, the young midfielder was in the selection of trainer Johan Walem, but he was not aware of anything during the first training session in Leuven. “C. Musonda is not at U21 and has let us know he is not coming”, says a message from the Belgian Football Association on Twitter.

The reason for the absence of the Chelsea player is unclear, but an injury seems unlikely. Last Sunday he was still in Antonio Conte’s match selection for the Premier League match against Everton (2-0).

It will have all the shine to that Musonda another week to decorate. Chelsea intends to take a heavy deal on the transfer market, making the young midfielder little chance of many play minutes.