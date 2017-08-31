Corporal Punishment To Restore Discipline In Schools

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment at both public and private schools to restore discipline among learners.

NAQEZ executive director Aaron Chansa said in a statement yesterday that untold indiscipline has crept into Zambian schools after corporal punishment was abolished in 2004.

Mr Chansa said the lack of discipline among learners is making it difficult for teachers to effectively discharge their duties.

“This indiscipline among our pupils is greatly affecting teaching and learning in Zambia. Today, teachers are finding it very difficult to meaningfully discharge their duties due to too much indiscipline among learners,’’ he said.