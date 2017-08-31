Defunct MMD Condemns UPND Prayers

MMD chairman for agriculture Chishala Chilufya says the United Party for National Development (UPND) should stop using the name of God in vain by calling for inter-denominational prayers for following the release of Hakainde Hichilema because Zambians know that he committed a crime in Mongu.

Mr Chilufya told UPND to stop fooling God and Christians. In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Chilufya said UPND prayers did not make sense because they were praying for someone who committed a crime in Mongu.