Fashion Sakala Decides To Leave Everything To God

Fashion Sakala says he does not want to promise anything, but he will do his best to make Zambia proud.

Speaking to journalists after a training session yesterday, Sakala said he looked to God for victory.

“I cannot promise anything because if I promise, fans will be waiting for me to do what I have promised. So I think it’s not good for me to do that. But I leave everything to God. I believe that we can do it,” said Sakala.

Patson Daka also said he was looking forward to positive results from the team.

“I know that Zambians expect a lot from me, I know that the rest of the team expects a lot from me and I also expect a lot from myself. So I think if we play as a team we can win,” said Daka.

Sakala joined Chipolopolo camp in Lusaka ahead of Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Algeria at National Heroes Stadium.

The striker from Russian club Spartak Moscow arrived on Tuesday to complete Zambia’s roll for the Algeria clash.

Fashion took part in his first training session with Chipolopolo on Wednesday morning at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

However, Fashion’s Under-20 counterpart Edward Chilufya of Djurgarden in Sweden will not make the two-legged Group B qualifier.

Chilufya failed to secure his Algerian visa for the final leg on September 5 in Constantine.

Meanwhile, controversial Zambia attacking midfielder Fwayo Tembo has backtracked on his decision to shun his Chipolopolo recall.

Fwayo reportedly refused his recall after Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda forgave him over disciplinary matters.

The Lusaka Dynamos midfielder was part of training on Wednesday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, three days after Chipolopolo kicked off their training camp for Saturdays first leg clash at National Heroes

Stadium in Lusaka.