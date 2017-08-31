Herbal Medicine More Effective Than ARVs-Cosmo Mumba

Cosmo Mumba says he welcomes Mandatory Testing and Counseling and Treatment for HIV but cautions Zambians against relaying on Antiretroviral (ARVs) drugs once found positive.

Mumba, leader of National Revolution Party(NGP) said Zambians should be wary of new intervention introduced by Western Nations, whom he said do not mean well to the black society.

The opposition leader wondered how the Western Nations widely accused of creating AIDS in sophisticated labs can come up with a solution.

He said some of the HIV and AIDS interventions that have been drawn between now and 2030 are aimed at selling ARVs, a very lucrative business in Africa.

Mumba is instead encouraging Zambians to consider herbal remedies in preference to ARVs that he said have side effects.

“We welcome President Edgar Lungu’s move to make Mandatory, Testing Counseling and Treatment for HIV. It is the move towards preserving life. This means that the President is very caring and wants people to live healthy,” Mumba said, “However, we must be careful with the policy guidelines coming from the Western Nations. They may want to champion their agenda of selling ARVs which have proved to be very ineffective in the fight against AIDS. We should be mindful that these Western Nations are interested in Africa because of its natural resource. I mean, study has shown that they are behind the creation of AIDS which has decimated the African population.”

He added: ” I would urge people who have been found positive to try herbal medicine like the Sondashi Formula which has proved to be very effective.”