Lusaka Woman Who Allegedly Killed Husband Gets Acquittal

THE Lusaka High Court has acquitted a woman of Makeni who was charged with the murder of her husband after she was accused of running over him.

Ruling on whether Jackline Mwiindwa had a case to answer or not, judge Charles Chanda acquitted her of killing her husband Koffi Milumbe, saying the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against her.

Judge Chanda said Mwiindwa did not run over her husband but that he was run over by another speeding vehicle on the road.

In this case, Mwiindwa was accused of killing Milumbe in October last year.

Judge Chanda found that all the prosecution’s witnesses exonerated the accused and did not implicate her in any way.

He also agreed with the defence that there was no evidence that suggested that she killed her husband.

“Based on the evidence before court and relying on the findings of the pathologist, I find that the deceased died as a result of the road traffic accident,” said judge Chanda.

In her submissions, Mwiindwa, through her lawyer Abyudi Shonga, had asked the court to acquit her because the prosecution had not established a prima facie case against her.