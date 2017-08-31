Mumbai Building Collapse ‘Kills Seven’

At least seven people have died and rescuers are searching for dozens who are feared trapped in a building collapse in Mumbai, police say.

A six-storey building toppled over in India’s financial capital on Thursday.

The building in the densely populated Bhendi Bazaar area was believed to be about 100 years old.

Ambulances, fire engines and members of the disaster relief force are working at the site. Mumbai is recovering from heavy rains and flooding.

The residential building gave way around 08:40 India time [03:10 GMT], reports said.

“Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations,” an official for India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP.

BBC