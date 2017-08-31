Shimunza Speaks Out On Chinese Investment

The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) founding president Daniel Mvula Shimunza says government must revisit its position and engagement with Chinese Investments.

In his ten years in opposition late Michael Sata was against Chinese Investment, saying they were too exploitative.

The late Patriotic Front(PF) leader said he preferred Taiwan to Chinese investment as they brought substandard goods to Zambia.

Late Sata threatened to chase the Chinese once in office, the threat that gave him a lot of support by the grassroots who were affected by the Chinese market domination.

However, when he was elected President, late Sata backtracked on his popular threat and instead the Chinese Ambassador was his first visitor at State house, much to the annoyance of his supporters.

“Investments of the Chinese in Zambia are welcome, but the current government is failing the Zambian people, because it has preferred Chinese above Zambians,” Shimunza said.

According to the opposition leader, the greatest mistake is the establishment of the Bank of China, which is financing the investments and circumventing the Zambians financial systems which is disadvantaging the domestic investment outlook.

He said China has a global trade strategy that the current government cannot address, because since the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) opening of the Chinese Investments in Zambia, the nation has been disadvantaged and exploited by trade unfair practices.

” As a new incoming government, we shall deal with the unfair practices of the Chinese Investments in Zambia and re-structure our position and bi-lateral relations with China,” Shimunza said.

He said the manner in which government is selling land to Chinese and not its own people is saddening.

“We are too porous in our dealings with the Chinese. The MNT has new first world ideas of engagement of the Chinese which the former ruling political parties do not. Those interested in the end of the Chinese dream and the hidden Chinese agenda can read the book by Gerald Lemos, (“The end of the Chinese dream: why the Chinese are afraid of the future). The Chinese are manipulators of their currency and trade practices that must be dealt with as we engage them in Zambia. We must protect our nation from the bad sides of China and learn from the best. A begging policy is not the right approach to china. We need first world ideas, to engage China’s Investments in Zambia. We must protect our citizens from all exploitation including Chinese practices that kill local contractors, bribes for land, and stop the bank of China circumventing our Banking and lending system,” Shimunza said.