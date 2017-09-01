28 CSO Call For Revocation Of Threatened State Of Emergence

28 Civil Society Organizations in Zambia have called for the revocation of the Threatened Public Emergency.

Non-Governmental Organisation Coordinating Council( NGOCC) Executive Director Engwase Mwale who read the civil society resolutions said the Threatened State of Pubic Emergency must be revoked as the situation no longer exists for its continued existence.

Mwale has since recommended that to curtail any future arson, vandalism to public property, government should invoke provision of the protected places areas act-cap 125 of the laws of Zambia and the Anti-terrorism act No.2 of 2015, the state security act of cap111 , and the immediate undertaking of constitution and criminal justice system ahead of the 2021 general elections.

She has called on president Edgar Lungu through Justice Minister Given Lubinda to release the justice and commission report.