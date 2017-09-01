Mahrez Expected In Zambia Tonight

Leicester City winger fails to move to new club (although Spanish transfer window is STILL open)

In a dramatic turn of events, Riyadh Mahrez is expected to join Algeria in Zambia tonight sources can reveal.

While the 2016 Premier League best footballer was released from the Desert Foxes camp to seal a move away from Leicester, that did not materialise.

Now a frustrated Mahrez is expected to join Algeria for tomorrow’s must watch World Cup qualifier against charged Chipolopolo at Heroes Stadium.

Algeria arrived in Lusaka last night.