Mutati Paying For Eating With Double Hands-Chikuse

Finance Minister Felix Chipota Mutati is paying dearly for eating with double hands, Leslie Chikuse has charged.

PF cadres picketed the party Secretariat, calling for the removal of Mutati after being feted with beer and nshima at an eating place between Zambia Institute of Chartered Accounts(ZCAS) and Mukuba House on Dedan Kimathi Road.

The cadres want Mutati to state his allegiance, whether it is with the Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD) where he serves as party president or PF where he has a ministerial job.

When reached for a comment, Chikuse who is Republican Party(RPP) vice president said Mutati is just reaping what he sowed.

Chikuse, the Former MMD Kabwata Constituency Chairperson said the PF cadres were just expressing their displeasure with Mutati whose morality to accept the ministerial position while heading an opposition political party was earlier questioned by most political pundits.

The opposition leader said it is dangerous for an opposition leader with hope of forming government to be head of the Ministry of Finance as they may abuse state resources to finance their party.

” This is what we have been warning our friends in MMD who have been eating with double hands. It doesn’t work like that. It is not possible that you can be in Government all the time. If there is a change of regime, some are part of that government while others should agree to be in the opposition. This is a consequence of being greedy and lazy,” Chikuse said, ” The PF cadres are right. They just want to correct the irregularity of the opposition leader being at the helm of the Finance Ministry. We are not saying that it is wrong for the opposition leader to work with the government of the day but what we are saying is that position is very delicate. You cannot give it to a person who is leader of the party that wants to form government. What if they use state resources to mobilize party campaigns. Moreover, MMD is holding workshops after every three month. Where are they getting the money from if it is not from State coffers?”