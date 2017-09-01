No Trick Will Save PF In 2021-Chanda…As he calls on the ruling party to disclose who funded Edgar Lungu in 2015

There is no trick that will keep the Patriotic Front(PF) in power, so they better start preparing farms were they will settle after 2021, United Prosperous People of Zambia(UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has charged.

Reacting to the proposed Political Party Bill that seeks disclosure of political party funding among other things, Chanda said the proposed bill is a good intension but will be used on wrong motives by the PF.

He said the PF is targeting political parties that would give them a run for their money in the 2021 General Elections.

Chanda said the ruling party does not want a level playing field because it is ‘damn’ scared of tumbling in the forth coming election.

“It is a good intention but PF wants to use it on wrong motives. They want to ensure that they trim the number of people to contest against them in 2021. This shows you that they are afraid that if they left a level playing field, chances of losing the elections are high. So they are targeting political parties that would give them a run for their money and part of those political parties is UPPZ. They are playing some games with the Registra of Societies but we are not afraid,” Chanda said.

The UPPZ leader however, said the bill is a good thing as it will compel political parties to disclose the source of their funding.

Chanda wondered whether the ruling party will disclose who funded Edgar Lungu in the 2015 election when then vice president when then Acting President Guy Scot held on to government resources.

“On the other hand, I love it because it will help us know which people have been funding political parties. The PF know they are culprits. That is why they are coming up with that. But they will not disclose their source of funding yet they would want other political parties do that. This shows you what kind of people we are dealing with. I am not afraid because I have not gotten a cent from anybody. I am clean on that one but is PF clean? Can they give us a list of people they got money from in the 2015 elections. When President Lungu stood in 2015 after the death of Michael Sata, he did not have money. They had to borrow the money. There coffers were dry but how did they manage to ran a multi- dollar campaign? Now have they paid back where the money? and how much was involved?” Chanda wondered.

The opposition leader said the PF are dreaming that political parties without representation in Parliament will be excluded from contesting the elections.

Chanda said UPPZ is ready to run a Zambian campaign therefore government can keep the money or better still use it on other business.

He said no trick will save the PF from collapsing in 2021, so they better start making exit plans.