Rare Occurrence In Africa: Kenya Supreme Court Nullifies Presidential Election Of Kenyatta

Kenya’s Supreme Court has nullified the result of the August 8 presidential election won by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a ruling issued on Friday, the court said the electoral board committed “irregularities and illegalities” during last month’s vote, harming the integrity of the election.

The court ordered another presidential election to be held within 60 days. Four out of six judges said the vote had been harmed by irregularities.

“The declaration [of Kenyatta’s win] is invalid, null and void,” said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.

The protest was brought before the Supreme Court by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who lost to Kenyatta.