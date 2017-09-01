Wada Names Final 24 Crack Squad To Face Algeria ‘Fwayo, Clatous & 6 Others Dropped’

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 24 member squad for back to back Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup against Algeria on Saturday and Tuesday.

According to the list availed to Fazfootball.com, Nyirenda has kept faith in all the foreign based players summoned and sent home Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo (both Nkana), Clatous Chama, Fwayo Tembo (both Lusaka Dynamos), Billy Mutale, Martin Phiri. Godfrey Ngwenya (all Power Dynamos).

The selected 24 will handle the high level matches to be played on September 2 and 5 in Lusaka and Constantine respectively.

Nigeria and Cameroun play face each other today at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile Algeria arrived in the country on Thursday night without their star striker Riyad Mahrez who had left the team camp in an attempt to force a final day move from 2015/16 English league champions Leicester City.

MATCH GUIDE

Date: 02/09/17

Venue: Heroes Stadium

Kickoff: 15:00 hours

Charges:

VIP: K500

WEST WING: K100

EAST, SOUTH, NORTH DECKS: K30

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN ALL SHOPRITE OUTLETS THROUGH COMPUTICKET.

FINAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos). Kennedy Mweene (Sundowns FC)

DEFENDERS:

Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United FC) Stoppila Sunzu (Arsernal Tula FC), Isaac Shamujompa (Nchanga Rangers FC), Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town FC), Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes FC),

MIDFIELDERS:

Misheck Chaila (Zesco United FC), Emmanauel Banda (Oostende FC). Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United FC), John Chin’gandu (Zesco United FC), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco FC), Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor FC),

STRIKERS

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi FC), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow FC), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos FC)