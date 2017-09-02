Chanda Goes For Kampyongo…For blocking his political path

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia(UPPZ) says it is unfortunate that the Patriotic Front(PF) have neglected youths in the country.

And Chanda says the PF are feeling his heat that is a reason Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo is abusing the Registrar of Societies to silence him but that his maneuvers will not work.

Speaking in an interview, the straight talking Chanda said his party has taken youth skill empowerment program as a priority and dared the PF to do so for their cadres instead of using them to achieve their political ambitions.

He said the PF have neglected the youth that constitute a largest number of electorates that voted for late Michael Chilufya Sata in 2011.

Chanda.

The opposition leader who is mostly associated with the marginalized groups said the unemployment levels among youths are threatening.

“The Youths are the most neglected in our country today. Look at our current political parties, they place our youths in bus stations and markets but for me I want youths to be in schools, colleges and universities. We want to impart skills in the youth and not buying them Chibuku beer. I am not going to buy them Chibuku but I will give them skills to do something for themselves,” Chanda said.

He is glad that the Youth are buying into his message.

” …this is why we are not afraid of any political party. We are not afraid because we know how to get people on our side,” Chanda said.

And Chanda went for Kampyongo for standing in his political path.

Chanda said each time he is on TV or Radio, Kampyongo calls the Registrar of Societies to find out why they allowed him to be on air.

“..But why does Kampyongo do that? I am a citizen of this country and I should enjoy freedom of speech. They are not supposed to stop me from talking. In fact the officers at the Registrar of Societies told me that ‘you why are you put with red tape anywhere you go’. But why should PF be so scared of me. Why should you be scared of the baby that wants to take over your wife. It doesn’t make sense. Anyway,they know I am a force to recon with,” Chanda concluded