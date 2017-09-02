Kambwili Has Demons, Says Chanda… Don’t believe his allegations against Pres. Lungu

Don’t take Chishimba Kambwili seriously because he is demonically possessed, New Congolese Party president Peter Chanda has warned.

Kambwili fondly referred to as Junior Cobra or Imbwili yesterday held a press briefing were he spitted venom on President Edgar Lungu, calling him corrupt.

The expelled Roan Member of Parliament declared punch for punch with President Lungu until people’s living conditions improve.

Kambwili dared President Lungu to confirm or deny allegations by United Progressive People(UPP) leader Saviuor Chishimba that Avic International which has been given many contracts by government is building state of the art flats for him.

“Comrade Saviuor( Chishimba) raised a question that there are flats that are being belt for you by Avic International… and Avic International has been given many contracts by government. If that is true, it is immoral for them to build you houses. Since Comrade Chishimba raised that question, you have not responded. We want to know. Is Avic International building houses for you and your daughter Tasila?” Kambwili wondered.

When reached for a comment, Chanda said Kambwili is driven by evil spirits therefore people should not take him seriously.

“Not too long ago, he was saying that even if Jesus came to contest an election in Southern Province, Tongas would vote for their own(Hakainde Hichilema). So this is a person who blasphemed the name of the Lord and used it in vain.

And when he was expelled from PF, he stood up and said ‘the demon entered me’. So he is a demon possessed person and I can’t take him seriously and I want to urge the people of Zambia not to take what Chishimba Kambwili says seriously because a demon possessed person acts like a crazy person who says things he does not know,” he said.

Chanda said if Kambwili’s allegations were substantiated, he could have resigned on principle instead of waiting to be kicked out from the PF.

Chanda said such allegations are expected from Kambwili because he is a very bitter man.

“First and foremost as New Congress Party we understand that hon Chishimba Kambwili is a frustrated person and you don’t expect kind words from a frustrated person. In bemba they say uwawa tabula akabepesho. I want to state that we are disappointed with Kambwili’s statements that borders on continued attacks on the Presidency. If Kambwili’s allegations against the President of the Republic of Zambia are true then why didn’t he resign on principle and by now the people of Zambia could have started looking up to me as man of morals,” the opposition leader wondered.