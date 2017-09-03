Couple Nearly Splits Over Money

A THIRTY-TWO -YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe narrated before the Kitwe local court how her husband refuses to shave her private parts unless she ties a black cloth outside their house.

This is in a case in which Paul Mpundu, 38, sued Angela Namwanga for divorce on grounds that she is financially irresponsible.

Mpundu told the court that the two got married in 1991 and have seven children together.

He narrated before the court that problems in their marriage started when his wife decided to sell their two houses without his consent.

Mpundu told the court that his wife used up all the money.

“My wife had the guts to sell our two houses and squandered the money without my knowledge,” he said.

Mpundu asked the court to grant them divorce so that he can have peace of mind away from his wife’s irresponsible behaviour.

But Namwanga refuted her husband’s claims and accused him of being a drunkard and an adulterous man who infected her with HIV.

She told the court that her husband always refuses to shave her private parts unless she ties a black cloth outside their house.

She told the court that the condition he gives when it is his turn to shave her scares her because she does not know what that means.

Namwanga asked the court to reconcile them because she is willing to remain with him.

And magistrates Ndhlovu sitting with magistrate Chinda and magistrate Kayola reconciled the couple after they both agreed to put their past behind them.